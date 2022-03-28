Toast (NYSE:TOST) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Toast from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Toast from $58.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Toast from $70.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Northcoast Research began coverage on Toast in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Toast in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Shares of Toast stock opened at $19.44 on Monday. Toast has a 52 week low of $15.82 and a 52 week high of $69.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.39.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $512.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.55 million. Equities research analysts expect that Toast will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Toast news, major shareholder Hmi Capital Management, L.P. purchased 328,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.86 per share, with a total value of $6,520,276.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Aman Narang sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $48,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 482,762 shares of company stock valued at $14,529,663.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOST. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Toast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 17.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

