tinyBuild (LON:TBLD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $143.50

Shares of tinyBuild, Inc (LON:TBLD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 143.50 ($1.89) and last traded at GBX 144.70 ($1.90), with a volume of 26273 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 146.50 ($1.93).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TBLD shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.28) target price on shares of tinyBuild in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of tinyBuild in a report on Friday, March 11th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £293.61 million and a P/E ratio of 97.67. The company has a current ratio of 13.47, a quick ratio of 13.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 174.67 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 202.45.

tinyBuild, LLC engages in the development and publishing of video games. It offers games for desktop, iOS, Android, MAC, Xbox, PS4, 3DS, VR, and Linux. The company also organizes gaming events. tinyBuild, LLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

