Thunder Token Price Reaches $0.0079 on Top Exchanges (TT)

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 28th. In the last week, Thunder Token has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar. One Thunder Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. Thunder Token has a market capitalization of $68.42 million and approximately $8.73 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00011574 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $111.35 or 0.00233844 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000081 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000315 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000193 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

About Thunder Token

TT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,614,400,793 coins. Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol . Thunder Token’s official website is www.thundercore.com . Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

