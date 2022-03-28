ThreeFold (TFT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $65,569.00

ThreeFold (TFT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 28th. During the last week, ThreeFold has traded down 7.7% against the dollar. One ThreeFold coin can currently be bought for about $0.0713 or 0.00000151 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ThreeFold has a total market cap of $5.79 million and $65,569.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $98.55 or 0.00208039 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $92.80 or 0.00195891 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00047850 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001041 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00027791 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,342.16 or 0.07055284 BTC.

About ThreeFold

TFT uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 coins. The official message board for ThreeFold is forum.threefold.io . The Reddit community for ThreeFold is /r/threefold/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io . The official website for ThreeFold is threefold.io

According to CryptoCompare, “

Founded in 2016, ThreeFold is a fully comprehensive peer-to-peer Internet and Cloud stack that enables universal access to a smart contract based infrastructure. ThreeFold allows any digital workload including blockchains, IoT networks, oracles, decentralized organizations and applications, to be hosted natively on their tamper-proof and ultra-efficient decentralised infrastructure.

TFT is a utility token that was designed to ensure anyone can participate in exchanging Internet and Cloud resources in the network without intermediaries. It incentivises node operators with monthly income and is used by developers to build and run workloads. Learn more about ThreeFold on their [website](https://threefold.io/).

What makes ThreeFold Unique?

ThreeFold is the first blockchain-enabled infrastructure to start from scratch on the Linux Kernel. Their state-of-the-art technology enables quantum security and up to 10x energy savings for storage workloads.

With solutions highlighted by a quantum-safe storage system, a next-generation docker container environment and a secure peer-to-peer network, what they created is the most comprehensive, secure and decentralized Internet and cloud infrastructure in the world.

“

Buying and Selling ThreeFold

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThreeFold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThreeFold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ThreeFold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

