Thorstarter Price Reaches $0.14 on Major Exchanges (XRUNE)

Thorstarter (XRUNE) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One Thorstarter coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000282 BTC on popular exchanges. Thorstarter has a market capitalization of $10.92 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Thorstarter was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Thorstarter has traded down 5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00047688 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,412.65 or 0.07102002 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,938.58 or 0.99764105 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00046827 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Thorstarter

Thorstarter’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,689,454 coins. Thorstarter’s official Twitter account is @thorstarter

Buying and Selling Thorstarter

