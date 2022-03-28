Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Bought by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 999 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 200.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 45 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 285.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 319.3% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 19,037 shares in the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $574.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $224.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.82. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $438.72 and a 12 month high of $672.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $564.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $598.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $1.32. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 19.70%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.17%.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total value of $845,925.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TMO shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $718.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $645.31.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific (Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.