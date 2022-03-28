The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.24.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TTD. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 29th. Benchmark started coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of TTD opened at $65.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 2.22. Trade Desk has a one year low of $46.71 and a one year high of $114.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.63 and its 200-day moving average is $79.65.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.64 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Trade Desk will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $623,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 7,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total value of $569,442.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,969 shares of company stock worth $1,906,466. Company insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 53,353,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,889,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,992 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 21.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,373,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,783,739,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509,355 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,577,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,068,993,000 after acquiring an additional 177,509 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,307,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $852,958,000 after acquiring an additional 94,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,579,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,603,000 after acquiring an additional 252,914 shares during the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

