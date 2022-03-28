The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.24.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on TTD. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 29th. Benchmark started coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th.
Shares of TTD opened at $65.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 2.22. Trade Desk has a one year low of $46.71 and a one year high of $114.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.63 and its 200-day moving average is $79.65.
In related news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $623,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 7,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total value of $569,442.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,969 shares of company stock worth $1,906,466. Company insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 53,353,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,889,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,992 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 21.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,373,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,783,739,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509,355 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,577,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,068,993,000 after acquiring an additional 177,509 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,307,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $852,958,000 after acquiring an additional 94,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,579,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,603,000 after acquiring an additional 252,914 shares during the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Trade Desk Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Trade Desk (TTD)
