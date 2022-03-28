The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Holdings Boosted by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,826 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on SHW shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Sherwin-Williams from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $355.00 to $376.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $325.00 to $296.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.32.

In other news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $253.91 per share, for a total transaction of $253,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,000 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $259.55 per share, with a total value of $519,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SHW opened at $245.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $267.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $300.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.17. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $233.32 and a 12-month high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.98% and a net margin of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

