The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $786.67.

Several research firms have recently commented on SGPYY. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 970 ($12.77) to GBX 880 ($11.59) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 900 ($11.85) to GBX 890 ($11.72) in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of The Sage Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Sage Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 570 ($7.50) to GBX 590 ($7.77) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Get The Sage Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SGPYY traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,271. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The Sage Group has a 1 year low of $33.41 and a 1 year high of $47.89.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $0.5742 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%.

The Sage Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Sage Group Plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.