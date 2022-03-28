The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by AJ Wealth Strategies LLC

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lessened its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 703 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in Home Depot by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

HD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $455.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.48.

HD opened at $310.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $340.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $362.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $296.03 and a 12-month high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.97%.

About Home Depot (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.