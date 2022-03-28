The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) Shares Bought by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA – Get Rating) by 183.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,815 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,821 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBA. CSS LLC IL boosted its stake in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 73,758 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 31,397 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $149,000. 45.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CUBA traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.13. 1,089 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,647. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $6.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.2648 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.64%.

About The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund (Get Rating)

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc The fund is managed by Herzfeld/Cuba. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund employing fundamental analysis investing in stocks of companies that are likely to benefit from economic, political, structural and technological developments in the countries in the Caribbean Basin, which consist of Cuba, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Barbados, Aruba, Haiti, the Netherlands Antilles, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Belize, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and Venezuela.

