The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Receives $151.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $151.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $149.81 on Friday. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $121.69 and a 12-month high of $149.89. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.01.

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.88. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.09%.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, CEO John C. Roche sold 7,258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.73, for a total transaction of $1,057,708.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard W. Lavey sold 9,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $1,305,320.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,574 shares of company stock worth $4,458,292. 2.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 16.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,111,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $144,106,000 after purchasing an additional 160,807 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,017,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $133,339,000 after purchasing an additional 20,139 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 4.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 853,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,689,000 after purchasing an additional 39,561 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,194,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 745,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,757,000 after purchasing an additional 14,210 shares during the period. 85.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

