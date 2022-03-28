The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) Target Price to $6.00

Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 45.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Volta Inc – Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Volta Inc – Class A currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.93.

Get Volta Inc - Class A alerts:

VLTA opened at $4.13 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.30. Volta Inc – Class A has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $14.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Volta Inc – Class A in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Volta Inc – Class A in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Volta Inc – Class A in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Volta Inc – Class A in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Volta Inc – Class A in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.37% of the company’s stock.

About Volta Inc – Class A (Get Rating)

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Volta Inc - Class A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volta Inc - Class A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.