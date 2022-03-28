The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates SEK 245 Price Target for Volvo (STO:VOLV.B)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 245 price target on Volvo (STO:VOLV.B – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VOLV.B. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a SEK 250 price target on shares of Volvo in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 235 target price on shares of Volvo in a research report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group set a SEK 180 target price on shares of Volvo in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 210 target price on shares of Volvo in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 245 target price on shares of Volvo in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of SEK 226.71.

Volvo has a 12 month low of SEK 123.40 and a 12 month high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

