The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “GBX 2,892” Price Target for Relx (LON:REL)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,892 ($38.07) price objective on Relx (LON:REL – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,605 ($34.29) price target on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Relx in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,300 ($30.28) to GBX 2,330 ($30.67) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,615 ($34.43) target price on shares of Relx in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,300 ($30.28) to GBX 2,670 ($35.15) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Relx has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,400.17 ($31.60).

LON REL opened at GBX 2,315 ($30.48) on Thursday. Relx has a one year low of GBX 1,781 ($23.45) and a one year high of GBX 2,451 ($32.27). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,251.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,268.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.50, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of £44.76 billion and a PE ratio of 30.41.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a GBX 35.50 ($0.47) dividend. This is an increase from Relx’s previous dividend of $14.30. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Relx’s payout ratio is presently 0.63%.

In other news, insider N L. Luff sold 13,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,273 ($29.92), for a total transaction of £315,196.91 ($414,951.17).

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

