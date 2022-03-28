The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€64.00” Price Target for Kion Group (FRA:KGX)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.00 ($70.33) target price on Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on KGX. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €92.00 ($101.10) price target on Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €117.00 ($128.57) price target on Kion Group in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €96.00 ($105.49) price target on Kion Group in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($109.89) price target on Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €93.00 ($102.20) price objective on Kion Group in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €96.00 ($105.49).

Shares of KGX opened at €59.34 ($65.21) on Friday. Kion Group has a 12 month low of €57.87 ($63.59) and a 12 month high of €81.82 ($89.91). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €77.33 and a 200 day moving average price of €86.86.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

