The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target Cut to $418.00

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $445.00 to $418.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.86% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on GS. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group set a $416.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $490.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $434.38.
NYSE GS opened at $337.49 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $345.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $377.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.47. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52-week low of $317.72 and a 52-week high of $426.16.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2,475.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. 71.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About The Goldman Sachs Group (Get Rating)
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.
