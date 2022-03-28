The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target Cut to $418.00

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $445.00 to $418.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on GS. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group set a $416.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $490.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $434.38.

NYSE GS opened at $337.49 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $345.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $377.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.47. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52-week low of $317.72 and a 52-week high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.10 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $12.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 33.29%. During the same period last year, the company earned $12.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 38.57 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2,475.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. 71.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

