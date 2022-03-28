The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

LGRDY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Legrand in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a market perform rating for the company. AlphaValue upgraded Legrand to a reduce rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Legrand from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Legrand from €105.00 ($115.38) to €110.00 ($120.88) in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Legrand from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $114.67.

OTCMKTS:LGRDY opened at $18.68 on Friday. Legrand has a 52-week low of $17.08 and a 52-week high of $23.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.58.

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBOs, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective devices, other control and signaling devices, and time and light-sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and busbar systems; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

