The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) to Neutral

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2022

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDYGet Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

LGRDY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Legrand in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a market perform rating for the company. AlphaValue upgraded Legrand to a reduce rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Legrand from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Legrand from €105.00 ($115.38) to €110.00 ($120.88) in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Legrand from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $114.67.

OTCMKTS:LGRDY opened at $18.68 on Friday. Legrand has a 52-week low of $17.08 and a 52-week high of $23.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.58.

About Legrand (Get Rating)

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBOs, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective devices, other control and signaling devices, and time and light-sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and busbar systems; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

See Also

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY)

Receive News & Ratings for Legrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.