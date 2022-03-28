The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) a €18.10 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.10 ($19.89) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

PSM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €14.90 ($16.37) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €17.00 ($18.68) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($24.18) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.00 ($24.18) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €20.00 ($21.98) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ProSiebenSat.1 Media presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €18.28 ($20.08).

ProSiebenSat.1 Media stock opened at €11.85 ($13.02) on Friday. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 52 week low of €9.69 ($10.65) and a 52 week high of €19.00 ($20.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €12.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of €14.14.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

