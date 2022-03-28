The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Holdings Reduced by Country Trust Bank

Country Trust Bank decreased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 791 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Boeing were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1,427.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 214 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boeing stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $188.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,896,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,258,467. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $198.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.63. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $167.58 and a one year high of $260.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.42.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The company had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($15.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $265.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Bank of America dropped their price target on Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $270.00 target price on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.05.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

