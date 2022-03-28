TEMCO (TEMCO) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.49 Million

TEMCO (TEMCO) traded up 9.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 28th. TEMCO has a market capitalization of $24.33 million and $1.49 million worth of TEMCO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TEMCO has traded up 10.4% against the US dollar. One TEMCO coin can currently be bought for $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00047351 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,378.90 or 0.07093103 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,522.36 or 0.99760636 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00056846 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00047284 BTC.

TEMCO Coin Profile

TEMCO’s launch date was September 12th, 2018. TEMCO’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,973,256,413 coins. TEMCO’s official website is www.temco.io . TEMCO’s official message board is medium.com/temcolabs . The Reddit community for TEMCO is /r/temcolabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TEMCO’s official Twitter account is @TEMCOLABS and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TEMCO combines innovative technologies – smart contracts, blockchain, and big data. Data is uploaded to the blockchain using smart contracts and then migrated to big data. This design enables businesses to maximize the use of valuable information. TEMCO tokens and incentive points are rewarded to users when they participate in the community. To motivate users, it gives more TEMCO tokens and incentive points to monthly top reviewers, highly rated businesses, and community-voted feedback writers. Users can spend the tokens in the TEMCO marketplace. “

TEMCO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEMCO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TEMCO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TEMCO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

