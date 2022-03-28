Tellor (TRB) Market Cap Tops $56.41 Million

Tellor (TRB) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One Tellor coin can currently be purchased for about $24.38 or 0.00050962 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Tellor has traded up 23.3% against the US dollar. Tellor has a total market capitalization of $56.41 million and approximately $16.19 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tellor Profile

Tellor is a coin. It was first traded on September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,386,052 coins and its circulating supply is 2,313,841 coins. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor . The official message board for Tellor is medium.com/@tellor . The official website for Tellor is tellor.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Tellor

