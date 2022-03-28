Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Short Interest Down 60.9% in March

Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,000 shares, a drop of 60.9% from the February 28th total of 94,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 114,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Techtronic Industries stock traded down $2.51 on Monday, hitting $81.14. The stock had a trading volume of 31,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,033. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Techtronic Industries has a one year low of $72.35 and a one year high of $113.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.70.

About Techtronic Industries (Get Rating)

Techtronic Industries Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and floor care worldwide. It offers industrial power tools, accessories, hand tools and storage products, layout and measuring tools, trade power tools, and outdoor products under the Milwaukee, AEG, RYOBI, HOMELITE, Empire, Imperial Blades, STILETTO, and HART brands.

