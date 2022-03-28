Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Short Interest Down 60.9% in March

Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,000 shares, a drop of 60.9% from the February 28th total of 94,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 114,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of Techtronic Industries stock traded down $2.51 on Monday, hitting $81.14. The stock had a trading volume of 31,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,033. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Techtronic Industries has a one year low of $72.35 and a one year high of $113.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.70.
