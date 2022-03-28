TD Securities Trims Savaria (TSE:SIS) Target Price to C$22.00

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$26.00 to C$22.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$24.50 to C$23.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Eight Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Savaria in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$24.00.

Get Savaria alerts:

Shares of TSE:SIS opened at C$17.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.49. Savaria has a 52 week low of C$16.66 and a 52 week high of C$22.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$17.87.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.042 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Savaria’s payout ratio is 101.84%.

About Savaria (Get Rating)

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Savaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.