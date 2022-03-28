TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) Short Interest Up 174.8% in March

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,400 shares, a growth of 174.8% from the February 28th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 167,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,731 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 165.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,118 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 274,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 5,458 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 6,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TSI traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $5.05. 2,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,512. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.26. TCW Strategic Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.96 and a fifty-two week high of $5.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

About TCW Strategic Income Fund (Get Rating)

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

