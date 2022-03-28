TCW Group Inc. Sells 6,816 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

TCW Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,187 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 6,816 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $30,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PANW. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 48 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 65 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

NASDAQ PANW traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $623.46. The stock had a trading volume of 22,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,990. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $311.72 and a twelve month high of $624.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $533.26 and its 200 day moving average is $520.31.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.22). Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 42.84% and a negative net margin of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PANW. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies analyst Brent Thill raised the firm’s price target on Palo Alto Networks to $650 from $615 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares as he adjusted his targets across the app, infrastructure and security software spaces. Software underperformed the S&P 500 by 15% in 2021 as overall valuations contracted 10%, noted Thill, who thinks multiples in the space will continue to compress in 2022 as 80% of software names are expected to decelerate with “digital digestion” happening coming out of the pandemic. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $614.94.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.12, for a total value of $6,529,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.53, for a total transaction of $1,598,531.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,876 shares of company stock valued at $36,125,888. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.