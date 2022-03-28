TCW Group Inc. Sells 6,612 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

TCW Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,612 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $14,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Roku by 7.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,406,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,722,000 after purchasing an additional 483,373 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Roku by 9.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,792,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,014,000 after purchasing an additional 245,338 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Roku by 11.3% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,464,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,814,000 after purchasing an additional 250,776 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Roku by 15.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,238,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,106,000 after purchasing an additional 162,358 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Roku by 12.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 698,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,983,000 after purchasing an additional 75,967 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Roku alerts:

ROKU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Roku from $210.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Roku from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Pivotal Research lowered Roku from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $350.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Roku from $305.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Roku in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.65.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU traded up $3.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $127.33. 112,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,688,273. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.91 and a 12 month high of $490.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $138.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a PE ratio of 72.70 and a beta of 1.89.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $865.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.67 million. Roku had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 8.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Roku news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,869 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.33, for a total value of $241,717.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.85, for a total value of $18,628,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 405,946 shares of company stock valued at $70,188,874 over the last 90 days. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roku Company Profile (Get Rating)

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.