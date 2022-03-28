TCW Group Inc. Sells 4,700 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

TCW Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Terex were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Terex by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 111,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 14,303 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Terex by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 91,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Terex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $181,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Terex by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 9,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Terex stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.96. 3,075 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,336. Terex Co. has a 12-month low of $35.04 and a 12-month high of $55.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. Terex had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $990.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $952.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.67%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Terex in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Terex from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Terex from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

In other news, VP Scott Posner sold 3,853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $139,247.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

