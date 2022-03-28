TCW Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $9,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter.

Chesapeake Energy stock traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $88.03. 41,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,777,433. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $41.29 and a twelve month high of $90.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by ($0.09). Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 160.87% and a net margin of 108.93%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($42.54) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.438 dividend. This is a boost from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th.

Chesapeake Energy announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

CHK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, December 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Johnson Rice raised Chesapeake Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.90.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

