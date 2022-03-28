TCW Group Inc. Purchases 8,231 Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

TCW Group Inc. increased its position in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,864 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,231 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 81.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 833 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 289.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,224 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the third quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Cim LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com downgraded M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st.

Shares of M/I Homes stock traded down $0.31 on Monday, hitting $45.60. The stock had a trading volume of 5,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,166. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.88 and a 200 day moving average of $56.29. M/I Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.02 and a twelve month high of $74.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 5.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 2.06.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.50 million. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 10.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current year.

M/I Homes Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.

