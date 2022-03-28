TCW Group Inc. Has $814,000 Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

TCW Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,580 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $247,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832,086 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 209.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 9,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MRK traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $80.97. 396,915 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,297,766. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.33 and a 200-day moving average of $78.51. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $91.40. The firm has a market cap of $204.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.24% and a net margin of 26.02%. The company had revenue of $13.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 53.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.88.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

