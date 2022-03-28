TCW Group Inc. Has $25.87 Million Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 54.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,046 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $25,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kercheville Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth about $328,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPG. Mizuho decreased their price target on Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.65.

Shares of SPG traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $131.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,210,591. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $110.96 and a one year high of $171.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.51.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 43.97%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.49%.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

