TCW Group Inc. Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

TCW Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 7,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 8,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. BT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 15,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on BAC. Barclays upped their target price on Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Argus upped their price target on Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.27.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BAC traded down $0.41 on Monday, hitting $43.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,516,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,796,000. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $36.51 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The stock has a market cap of $349.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.40.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.60%.

Bank of America Profile (Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.