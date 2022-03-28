TCW Group Inc. Grows Stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 247,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $12,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 19,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 279.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 13,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 94,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 21,567 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 7,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,671. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.37. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.35 and a 12-month high of $51.46. The company has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.10.

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.36). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 43.91% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $298.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.69 dividend. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 122.12%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GLPI shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.43.

In related news, SVP Steven Ladany sold 2,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $107,553.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry F. Schwartz purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.77 per share, with a total value of $111,925.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 43,976 shares of company stock worth $2,124,025 over the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile (Get Rating)

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.