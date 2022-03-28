TCW Group Inc. Acquires 21,225 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

TCW Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 98,071 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,225 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $8,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,627,000. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in Amphenol by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 161,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,793,000 after buying an additional 29,610 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Amphenol by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 744,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $54,504,000 after buying an additional 122,453 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC boosted its position in Amphenol by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 19,888 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 3,233 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Amphenol by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,802,683 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $132,011,000 after buying an additional 436,795 shares during the period. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen cut shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.78.

NYSE APH traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $75.56. 49,183 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,920,595. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $64.13 and a 52-week high of $88.45. The firm has a market cap of $45.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 26.17%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Amphenol’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.50%.

Amphenol Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.