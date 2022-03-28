Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Shares Gap Down to $16.60

Shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.60, but opened at $16.03. Talos Energy shares last traded at $15.82, with a volume of 266 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently commented on TALO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Talos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Talos Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.06.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.45.

In other Talos Energy news, Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $69,640,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 6,655,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $62,225,521.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 159.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Talos Energy by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Talos Energy by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Talos Energy by 2,305.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Talos Energy by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Company Profile (NYSE:TALO)

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.