T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.20 Billion

Brokerages expect T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) to post sales of $20.20 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for T-Mobile US’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $19.62 billion and the highest is $20.47 billion. T-Mobile US posted sales of $19.76 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that T-Mobile US will report full year sales of $82.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $79.05 billion to $84.42 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $84.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $81.31 billion to $88.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow T-Mobile US.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.94. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $20.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $153.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $152.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $162.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.14.

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total transaction of $14,448,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth $2,708,912,000. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,463,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,909,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701,674 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 171.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,611,993 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $589,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911,738 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 35.6% in the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,225,185 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,306,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 440.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,170,084 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $405,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583,063 shares in the last quarter. 43.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $124.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.89. T-Mobile US has a one year low of $101.51 and a one year high of $150.20. The firm has a market cap of $155.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.57, a P/E/G ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.50.

About T-Mobile US (Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on T-Mobile US (TMUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.