Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Stake Raised by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Sysco were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Sysco by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its position in shares of Sysco by 27.0% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Shares of Sysco stock traded down $0.62 on Monday, reaching $80.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,293,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,691,793. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.33. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.05 and a fifty-two week high of $89.22. The stock has a market cap of $41.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.29.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). Sysco had a return on equity of 82.36% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $16.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.69%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SYY. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. CL King began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.75.

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 800 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total value of $62,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP James Chris Jasper sold 9,097 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $755,051.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 111,382 shares of company stock worth $9,513,621. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sysco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.