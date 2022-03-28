Synalloy (SYNL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 29th.

SYNL stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 532 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,426. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.31. The firm has a market cap of $169.82 million, a P/E ratio of 50.33 and a beta of 0.66. Synalloy has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $19.20.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Synalloy by 14,179.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,821 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Synalloy by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Synalloy in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synalloy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synalloy by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 13,546 shares during the last quarter. 38.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Synalloy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

Synalloy Corp. engages in the production of stainless steel pipe, fabricator of stainless and carbon steel piping systems, and specialty chemicals. It operates through Metals and Specialty Chemicals segments. The Metals segment operates as Bristol Metals LLC (BRISMET), Palmer of Texas Tanks, Inc (Palmer), and Specialty Pipe & Tube, Inc (Specialty).

