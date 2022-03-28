S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of S&W Seed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.58.

NASDAQ SANW opened at $2.49 on Friday. S&W Seed has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $96.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.69.

S&W Seed ( NASDAQ:SANW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 23.68% and a negative return on equity of 34.58%. The company had revenue of $12.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that S&W Seed will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of S&W Seed in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of S&W Seed in the 4th quarter worth about $927,000. Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of S&W Seed by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 336,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 40,850 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its position in S&W Seed by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 114,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in S&W Seed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000.

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. It product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was founded by Grover T. Wickersham in July 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

