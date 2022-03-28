Super Zero Protocol (SERO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $50.21 Million

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 28th. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000302 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Super Zero Protocol has traded 32.3% higher against the US dollar. Super Zero Protocol has a total market cap of $50.21 million and $582,724.00 worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,378.20 or 0.07091642 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.88 or 0.00100506 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 194.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 31.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Coin Profile

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 623,925,561 coins and its circulating supply is 348,910,510 coins. The official message board for Super Zero Protocol is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official website is sero.cash . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Buying and Selling Super Zero Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Super Zero Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Super Zero Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

