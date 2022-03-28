SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Short Interest Update

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 701,600 shares, a decrease of 40.5% from the February 28th total of 1,180,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 715,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ STKL opened at $5.19 on Monday. SunOpta has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $15.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. The firm had revenue of $204.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that SunOpta will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of SunOpta from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.90.

In related news, major shareholder Engaged Capital Llc purchased 22,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.21 per share, for a total transaction of $117,542.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STKL. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 235.9% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,660,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,637 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the 4th quarter worth about $5,638,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the 4th quarter worth about $5,849,000. Wynnefield Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 244.7% during the 4th quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 810,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,630,000 after purchasing an additional 575,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of SunOpta by 63.1% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,402,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,533,000 after acquiring an additional 542,700 shares during the last quarter. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

