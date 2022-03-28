Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) and CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) Head to Head Review

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL – Get Rating) and CURO Group (NYSE:CURO – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Sunlight Financial and CURO Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunlight Financial 0 0 6 0 3.00 CURO Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

Sunlight Financial currently has a consensus price target of $9.83, suggesting a potential upside of 98.65%. CURO Group has a consensus price target of $25.50, suggesting a potential upside of 98.91%. Given CURO Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CURO Group is more favorable than Sunlight Financial.

Volatility and Risk

Sunlight Financial has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CURO Group has a beta of 2.69, meaning that its stock price is 169% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sunlight Financial and CURO Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunlight Financial N/A N/A N/A CURO Group 7.25% 15.71% 1.76%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sunlight Financial and CURO Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunlight Financial N/A N/A -$17.83 million N/A N/A CURO Group $817.84 million 0.63 $59.33 million $1.24 10.34

CURO Group has higher revenue and earnings than Sunlight Financial.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.5% of Sunlight Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.8% of CURO Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 52.2% of CURO Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CURO Group beats Sunlight Financial on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sunlight Financial (Get Rating)

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc., formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.

About CURO Group (Get Rating)

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands. The Canada segment provides installment loans through the online brand Lend Direct and also operates Cash Money. The company was founded by Douglas Rippel, Chadwick Faulkner, and Michael McKnight in 1997 and is headquartered in Wichita, KS.

