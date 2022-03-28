Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Shares Gap Down to $7.30

Shares of Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.30, but opened at $6.94. Studio City International shares last traded at $6.63, with a volume of 785 shares changing hands.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised Studio City International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.61.

Studio City International Holdings Ltd. engages in the hospitality business and provision of gaming related services in Macau. It offers hotel, gaming dining, retail, entertainment facilities. The company was founded on August 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

