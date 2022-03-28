Stryker Co. (SYK) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.695 per share by the medical technology company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

Stryker has raised its dividend payment by 10.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 29 years. Stryker has a payout ratio of 25.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Stryker to earn $10.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.5%.

SYK stock opened at $266.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $255.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.60. Stryker has a one year low of $234.26 and a one year high of $281.16. The company has a market capitalization of $100.43 billion, a PE ratio of 51.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Stryker will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SYK. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Stryker in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $250.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $288.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Camden National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Stryker by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,530 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,877,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,267 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,023 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

