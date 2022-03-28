Strs Ohio Takes $3.50 Million Position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Strs Ohio bought a new stake in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 56,300 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,500,000. Strs Ohio owned 0.19% of M/I Homes at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 81.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 833 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 289.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,224 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the third quarter worth about $206,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the second quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Cim LLC grew its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 8.0% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M/I Homes stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.91. 300,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,157. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.02 and a 12 month high of $74.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 5.13. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.29.

M/I Homes ( NYSE:MHO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.35. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th.

M/I Homes Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.

