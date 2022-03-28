Strs Ohio Sells 8,990 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Strs Ohio decreased its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,727 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 8,990 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 237,823 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,854,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 17,007 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

Shares of GLW stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.37. 2,937,824 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,153,236. The stock has a market cap of $32.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.23. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $33.93 and a 52-week high of $46.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.10%.

In other Corning news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $559,573.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

