Strs Ohio Sells 1,605 Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 173,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,605 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.13% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $3,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEB. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 50,305.0% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,045,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,829 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 24.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,249,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,422,000 after purchasing an additional 439,869 shares during the period. Hill Winds Capital LP raised its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 91.1% in the third quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP now owns 215,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 102,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 29.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 422,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,961,000 after purchasing an additional 96,690 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 98.3% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 189,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 93,735 shares during the period.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PEB shares. Raymond James raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 19,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $476,386.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PEB stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.81. The company had a trading volume of 944,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,584. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.83. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1 year low of $19.35 and a 1 year high of $26.45.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.43. The company had revenue of $247.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.86 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 25.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 233.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is -2.22%.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (Get Rating)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.