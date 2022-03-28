Strs Ohio Purchases 421 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Strs Ohio increased its position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 421 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $2,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Bio-Techne in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Bio-Techne in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 605.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 121.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TECH. Zacks Investment Research raised Bio-Techne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Bio-Techne from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $553.80.

TECH opened at $435.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.81. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52-week low of $347.88 and a 52-week high of $543.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 85.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $407.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $459.05.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 20.45%. The firm had revenue of $269.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

