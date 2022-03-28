Strs Ohio Lowers Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,656 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $2,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the third quarter worth about $31,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 20.2% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 9.8% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

In other news, insider Emma E. Giamartino sold 271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total transaction of $27,013.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $2,702,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,381 shares of company stock worth $4,209,073 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CBRE. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $90.24 on Monday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.31 and a twelve month high of $111.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.06 and its 200 day moving average is $99.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.40.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.42. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The company had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. CBRE Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group Profile (Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.